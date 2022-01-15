Djokovic back in court to fight deportation from Australia

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to court to fight an attempt to deport him because of what a government minister describes as a perception that the top-ranked tennis player is a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccination sentiment.”Three Federal Court judges have been scheduled to hear the challenge on Suday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion is due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.Djokovic spent Saturday night in hotel immigration after his lawyers had a morning meeting with immigration officials.He is permitted to leave hotel detention to spend Sunday in his lawyers’ offices while the challenge is heard.