Migrant caravan from Honduras stopped in Guatemala

By CLAUDIO ESCALÓN

Associated Press

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Several hundred migrants who had departed from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula in hopes of reaching the United States entered Guatemalan territory where they were intercepted by authorities who began talks on returning them to their homelands. Some 300 migrants, mainly Hondurans and Nicaraguans hoping to reach the United States, arrived in Corinto, Honduras Saturday afternoon and crossed into the Guatemalan border province of Izabal, where they were met by hundreds of anti-riot agents from the national police and army. The Guatemalan Migration Institute said it was in talks with the migrants to returning them to their countries of origin.