Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue

By JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has taken hostages at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at Congregation Beth Israel. Services at the synagogue northeast of Fort Worth were being livestreamed on Facebook for a time. Officials said at least four hostages were believed to be inside. Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack. An official told The Associated Press that the hostage-taker demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaeda. The neuroscientist is in federal prison in Texas after being convicted of trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.