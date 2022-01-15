Republican Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia 74th governor

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, has pledged to restore trust in government and to restore power to the people. Youngkin struck themes of bipartisanship and optimism in his inaugural speech as he was sworn into office Saturday. A weekend of pomp and circumstance got underway in Richmond as Virginia’s newly elected Republican leaders took office. Youngkin, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears were sworn in Saturday afternoon during an outdoor ceremony in front of the historic state Capitol. The moment opens a new chapter of governance in a state where Democrats spent the past two years in full control.