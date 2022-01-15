Verdict soon in Djokovic’s deportation appeal in Australia

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A verdict is expected later Sunday in tennis star Novak Djokovic’s appeal against a deportation order that threatens his participation in the Australian Open. Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said earlier Sunday he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict within hours after the court hearing ended. The top-ranked male tennis player needs to win the appeal to defend his Australian Open title in play that begins on Monday. The Australian government cancelled Djokovic’s visa on Friday due to issues surrounding his stance against COVID-19 vaccination.