Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square

By JENNIFER PELTZ and CAROLYN THOMPSON

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at New York’s Times Square station. The man believed responsible turned himself in to transit police shortly after the woman’s death Saturday morning. Police say charges are pending. They say the 40-year-old victim, who lives in the city, was waiting for a southbound R train when she was apparently shoved. A second woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks. The killing came little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people.