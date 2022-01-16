After Biden’s first year, the virus and disunity rage on

By ZEKE MILLER and CALVIN WOODWARD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden came to office seeing two sicknesses in his country. Neither has abated a year later. The coronavirus is rampaging like never before, though now from a different variant. The other malady he spoke about from the inaugural stage was one of disunity. It’s only intensified since he implored Americans to “end this uncivil war.” He’s found some of his lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congress, a harrowing end to the Afghanistan war and rising fears for the future of democracy itself. Biden also has scored notable achievements. Among them is an enormous infrastructure plan to renew foundational elements of American life.