By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden’s first year

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — By some counts, President Joe Biden can lay claim to a banner first year in office. But the numbers also reveal plenty of setbacks. Most in the United States got their COVID-19 vaccines, but other countries fared better. Economic growth surged but so did inflation. America exited Afghanistan, but the war ended with a chaotic evacuation and a suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops. COVID-19 aid and infrastructure bills passed, but pricey legislation to advance Biden’s social and climate proposals was trimmed and then stalled. And one more stat just for fun: Biden tossed out the phrase “not a joke” 32 times in his speeches.