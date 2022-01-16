Chinese city lifts some restrictions after 3-week lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — State media are reporting the Chinese city of Xi’an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak. CCTV reported Sunday that certain counties and development zones in Xi’an had begun restoring production. Officials are quoted as saying lockdown measures were either partially or completely lifted in some communities that have been designated as lower risk, allowing people to leave their homes for a limited time to purchase daily necessities. The partial lifting of measures comes after the city went into strict lockdown on Dec. 22, following a local outbreak that officials attributed to the delta variant. The city has reported over 2,000 infections since December last year.