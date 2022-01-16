Skip to Content
Published 11:40 PM

Credit Suisse chairman resigns in wake of internal probe

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse says its chairman, Antonio Horta-Osorio, has resigned following an internal probe that reportedly turned up that he had violated quarantine rules intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The resignation of Horta-Osorio, a British-Portuguese national who took up the job barely eight months ago, amounts to the latest upheaval at the top-drawer Swiss bank that has faced an array of recent troubles including bad bets on hedge funds and an internal spying scandal. Axel Lehmann, a Swiss national and former executive at rival bank UBS who joined the Credit Suisse board in October, will take over the post.

