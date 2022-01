ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has rattled northern Greece and has been felt in the capital. There have been no immediate reports of damage. The Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics said the temblor occurred Sunday afternoon in the Aegean Sea near the Mount Athos peninsula at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles). The earthquake was felt in Athens about 225 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of the epicenter.