Grandstanding fears as Norwegian mass killer seeks parole

By MARK LEWIS

Associated Press

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence. The far-right terrorist has shown no remorse since slaying 77 people in a bomb and gun massacre in 2011, and families of victims and survivors fear he will use the opportunity to grandstand his extreme views during a hearing that experts say is unlikely to deliver him an early release. A spokeswoman for a family and survivors group says they could be retraumatized by the attention on Breivik.