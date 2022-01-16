Japan’s Kishida says virus measures, defense top priorities

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said fighting the pandemic was a “top priority” for his government in his speech opening this year’s parliamentary session. Kishida on Monday also named stepping up defense measures against rising regional threats as a priority, hours after North Korea test-fired two possible ballistic missiles — its fourth this year. In his speech, Kishida urged Japanese companies to promote remote work, and called on schools to use online classes flexibly. The highly transmissible omicron variant has driven infections higher in Japan and started to paralyze medical and public services in some areas, as more people are forced to self-isolate. Japan last week trimmed the 14-day quarantine period to 10 days.