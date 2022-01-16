N. Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 4th launch this year

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew Monday. North Korea’s apparent goal of the launches is demonstrating its military might while diplomacy is stalemated with the United States and its international borders are closed due to the pandemic. Some experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is going back to a tried-and-true technique of pressuring Washington and regional neighbors with missile launches and outrageous threats before offering negotiations meant to extract concessions.