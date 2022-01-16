New Zealand sends flight to see damage from Pacific volcano

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s military was able to send a surveillance flight to Tonga to assess the extent of the damage from a huge undersea volcanic eruption. The eruption on Saturday sent tsunami waves swirling around buildings and people rushing to higher ground. The explosion cut the internet to Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world anxiously trying to get in touch. Even government websites and other official sources remained without updates on Sunday afternoon. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there has not been any official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga but authorities haven’t yet made contact with some coastal areas and smaller islands.