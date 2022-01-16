Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired at least one projectile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month. The North is apparently demonstrating its military might amid pandemic border closures and paused diplomacy with the United States. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew Monday. Some experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is going back to a tried-and-true technique of pressuring Washington and regional neighbors with missile launches and outrageous threats before offering negotiations meant to extract concessions.