Serbia votes in referendum on constitutional changes

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has held a referendum on constitutional amendments that the populist government says are needed for the Balkan country to advance in a bid to join the European Union. The ballot focuses on the changes in the election of judges and prosecutors that authorities say are aimed at boosting their independence in the country where the judiciary is widely seen as corrupt and politically controlled. Sunday’s referendum has been hailed by the United States, the European Union and some Western countries as a step in right direction. But critics at home say the changes are insufficient.