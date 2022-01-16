Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

By PAMELA SAMPSON and KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast. The storm knocked out power, felled trees and fences and coated roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze on Sunday. More than 260,000 customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. A tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. Significant icing was causing problems in the central part of North Carolina. The storm system could cause hazardous driving conditions over a large portion of the eastern U.S. through Monday as the wet roadways refreeze in southern states and the storm turns and moves northward through the Mid-Atlantic states and New England.