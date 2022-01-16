Somalia’s government spokesperson wounded in suicide bombing

By HASSAN BARISE

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government spokesperson has been wounded in a suicide bombing that the al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for. Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in Mogadishu. A statement from the prime minister’s office called his wounds non-life-threatening. It has been widely expected that such attacks would increase as tensions rise in Somalia over a national election that has been delayed for almost a year.