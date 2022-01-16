Support flows to ‘changed’ Texas synagogue after standoff

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — The tight-knit congregation at a Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor during a 10-hour standoff over the weekend traces its roots back to a gathering organized over 20 years ago by a handful of families who were new to the area. Since that start in 1998, the congregation in the Fort Worth suburb of Colleyville has grown to about 140 families, built its own synagogue and hired a rabbi known throughout the area for building bridges with other faiths. Anna Salton Eisen, a founder and former president of Congregation Beth Israel, said she’s been bowled over by the intensity of the support they’ve gotten during the ordeal.