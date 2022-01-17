Beijing shopper’s lone omicron case draws national attention

BEIJING (AP) — A 26-year-old woman in China’s capital Beijing who contracted the omicron strain of COVID-19 has drawn national attention on social media for her shopping trips. The woman, who has not been formally identified, reportedly visited high-end shops in the city before showing symptoms of having the virus. It wasn’t known how she became infected and her present condition hasn’t been released. The woman’s case was widely discussed online and reflects the government’s painstaking efforts to track down and isolate every case of infection, along with identifying and testing any person they may have been in contact with. More than 13,000 people and all places visited by the woman who contracted the virus have been tested and her apartment complex and workplace are sealed off.