Court to hear appeal of man convicted in son’s hot-car death

By KATE BRUMBACK

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours is asking Georgia’s highest court to overturn his convictions for murder and child cruelty. Justin Ross Harris is serving life without parole for malice murder in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. The Georgia Supreme Court scheduled arguments for Tuesday in the case. Harris says his convictions should be overturned. His lawyers argue he was a doting father, and evidence of sexual misconduct outside his marriage was irrelevant to the death of his son. Prosecutors say his convictions and sentence should be upheld and that his sexual conduct sheds light on his motivation to be rid of his son.