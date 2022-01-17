Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

By DARKO BANDIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia after being deported from Australia because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, ending his hopes of defending his Australian Open title. The tennis star’s exit from Australia closes at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australian pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the COVID-19 shots. But at the same time another chapter opened as questions arose over whether he would be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player from his stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, touched down Monday in the Serbian capital, Belgrade. A handful of fans waving the Serbian flag greeted him at the airport.