Ex-Guinean President Conde flown abroad for medical care

By BOUBACAR DIALLO and KRISTA LARSON

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Witnesses in the Guinean capital say former President Alpha Conde has been flight out of the country for medical treatment abroad. The military junta that overthrew Conde back in September had said earlier this month that the 83-year-old former president was in need of medical care. Conde’s ouster in September came less than a year after he ran and won a third term in office despite widespread protests. The ex-president had backed a constitutional referendum bending the term limit rules in order to do so. In the aftermath of the coup, Guinea’s new military rulers had insisted that Conde would not be allowed to leave the country and seek exile.