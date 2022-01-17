Far-right presidential contender convicted for hate speech

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has convicted French far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour for inciting racial hatred over 2020 comments he made about unaccompanied migrant children. Zemmour was also sentenced to pay several thousands euros in damages to anti-racist groups. He has two prior hate speech convictions. The former TV pundit is running in April’s presidential election. He is drawing fervent audiences with his anti-Islam and anti-immigration invective. Zemmour wasn’t present at court for his trial or the verdict. The case against Zemmour focused on September 2020 comments that he made on French news broadcaster CNews about children who migrate to France without parents or guardians. He called them thieves, murderers and rapists and said they must be sent back.