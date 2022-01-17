In Greece, unvaccinated older people now face monthly fines

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has imposed a vaccination mandate for people over age 60, as coverage remains below the European Union average and a recent spike in infections has sustained pressure on hospitals. People failing to get vaccinated will face penalties, starting at a 50-euro ($57) fine in January and followed by a monthly fine of 100 euros ($114) after that. About two-thirds of Greece’s 10.7 million population is currently fully vaccinated, while the EU average is just over 70%.