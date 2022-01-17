Train derails near LA site of recent wave of cargo thefts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crews are making railroad repair in Los Angeles after a train derailed near the location where thieves have been raiding cargo containers, leaving the tracks littered with empted boxes of packaged goods sent by retailers. It isn’t known if Saturday’s derailment was caused by the debris left behind by thieves in the Lincoln Heights area near downtown Los Angeles. Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment is under investigation. The company says 17 train cars came off the tracks, but no injuries wer reported. Cargo containers aboard trains have been targeted by thieves for months. The stolen packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others.