UN official: Libya elections could be rescheduled for June

CAIRO (AP) — A senior U.N. official says Libya could hold elections by June after the county missed a December deadline to elect its first president since the 2011 ouster and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. U.N. special adviser Stephanie Williams has told The Associated Press in an interview that Libyan lawmakers should commit to the June date to solve what she called “a crisis of legitimacy” and not try to appoint a new transitional government. Libya failed to hold its first presidential elections as scheduled on Dec. 24. It was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade-long chaos in the rich-oil Mediterranean nation.