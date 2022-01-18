Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The State Department said Blinken will travel to Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, move on to Berlin and then meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki underscored the urgency, saying: “We’re now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack in Ukraine.” The U.S. has not concluded whether Putin plans to invade or whether the show of force is intended to squeeze security concessions without an actual conflict.