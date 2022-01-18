Confusion, lawsuit follow Virginia governor’s order on masks

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — School districts across Virginia are adopting an inconsistent patchwork of responses to an executive order from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that aims to allow parents to opt-out of classroom mask mandates. Democrats and many of the state’s largest school divisions contend the order set to take effect Monday runs counter to a state law governing COVID-19 mitigation in schools. Many districts are citing that law in public statements notifying families they have no plans to immediately change their masking rules. Other districts say they are waiting for more clarity. Legal experts say the matter could eventually be settled in the courts. A lawsuit challenging the order was filed Tuesday.