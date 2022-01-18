Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Despite sitting almost on top of the volcano that erupted so violently, the Pacific nation of Tonga appears to have avoided the widespread disaster that many initially feared. Tonga has so far reported two deaths, and concerns remain for the fate of people on two smaller islands that appear to have been hard hit. Perhaps the biggest problem is the ash that has coated the main island and transformed it into a gray moonscape, contaminating the rainwater that people rely on to drink. Communications have been down, making assessments more difficult. But on the main island, at least, life is slowly returning to normal. New Zealand is preparing much-needed supplies, but said ash on the runway will delay the flight at least a day.