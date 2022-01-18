Europe narrows hunt for next astronauts, eyes crewed flights

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency has narrowed down the candidate list for its next generation of astronauts, including dozens who have a physical disability. The agency announced last year that it had received a record number of 22,589 applicants from people hoping to become the continent’s next generation of space travelers. It has reduced these to fewer than 1,400 — including 29 of whom have a physical disability. The agency hopes to cut the shortlist down to several tens of candidates by the end of the year for the four to six positions on its astronaut training program. Officials say Europe may also finally get its own crewed spacecraft if ESA member states approve the idea this year.