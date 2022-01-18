Millions of dollars pour early into Texas governor’s race

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Money is pouring fast into the Texas governor’s race headlined by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Both reported massive early fundraising hauls Monday that puts the campaign on an accelerated track to become one of the nation’s most expensive in 2022. O’Rourke says he raised $7.2 million in the weeks after entering the race in mid-November. Abbott, meanwhile, says he raised more than double that amount over the final months of 2021 and is now sitting on $65 million. Texas has no limits on campaign contributions.