Norway mass killer seeks parole 10 years after attacks

By DAVID KEYTON and KARL RITTER

Associated Press

SKIEN, Norway (AP) — Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian far-right fanatic who killed 77 people in bomb-and-gun massacres in 2011, has told a parole hearing that he has renounced violence. The remarks came as he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes. The 42-year-old Breivik is serving a maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’ and carrying out a shooting at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists. Under Norwegian law, he is eligible for a parole hearing after 10 years. Experts say he is highly unlikely to be released, but authorities say he has the same rights as any other prisoner, arguing that treating him differently would undermine principles like the rule of law and freedom of speech.