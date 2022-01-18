Norwegian mass killer Breivik appears before parole hearing

By DAVID KEYTON and JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

SKIEN, Norway (AP) — Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is appearing before a parole hearing. He seemed more focused on spreading white supremacist propaganda than gaining an improbable early release from prison. The right-wing extremist killed 77 people in massacres in Norway in 2011. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison. That term can be extended indefinitely. But under Norwegian law, Breivik is eligible to seek parole after serving the first 10 years of his sentence. Breivik walked into a gymnasium in the prison where he is being held Tuesday with white supremacist messages pinned to his blazer and his bag. He held up a sign with the same message.