Nursing home fire kills 5 in eastern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that five people have died in a fire at a nursing home near Valencia in eastern Spain. Emergency services for the Valencia region said that in addition to the victims another 11 people required hospital treatment. Firefighters said that they rescued 25 residents out of a total of 70 that were evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia. Authorities haven’t indicated the cause of the blaze.