Pakistani Taliban claim multiple overnight attacks on police

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for multiple overnight gun attacks on police in the capital of Islamabad and the country’s restive northwest. Three officers and three assailants were killed. Monday night’s attack in Islamabad raised fears that insurgents have a presence in the Pakistani capital, considered one of the country’s safest cities. The attack in Islamabad killed one officer. The spokesman for the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan as the Pakistani Taliban are called posted on Twitter their claim of responsibility for the attacks. Police confirmed that two policemen were killed in the districts of Dir and North Waziristan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.