Sheriff: 3 teens found dead in home outside of Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say three teens have been found dead n in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone.” The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston. He said two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages.