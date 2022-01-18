South Korean president in Saudi Arabia, meets crown prince

By ABDULLAH AL-SHIHRI and AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — South Korea’s leader has landed in Saudi Arabia, where he was greeted in Riyadh by the kingdom’s crown prince and an honor guard marching band. Tuesday’s stop was the second in the Mideast for South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, who were greeted on the tarmac by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. All were masked and President Moon did not shake hands with the prince, in line with coronavirus social distancing practices. President Moon arrived in Saudi Arabia from the United Arab Emirates. The South Korean leader is scheduled to visit Egypt next.