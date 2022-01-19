Biden names major Democratic donors as UK, Brazil envoys

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing his nominating prominent Democratic fundraiser Jane Hartley to serve as ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. He’s also nominating major donor Alan Leventhal to serve as envoy to Denmark. Other announcements from the White House on Wednesday include longtime diplomat and attorney Elizabeth Bagley to serve as ambassador to Brazil and career senior foreign service officer Alexander Laskaris to serve in Chad. Hartley was a significant fundraiser for Biden’s 2020 run for the White House and has been a big supporter of Democratic candidates over the years. Leventhal was among several Wall Street bundlers who helped Biden raise money for his 2020 White House run. Presidents often reward major donors with ambassadorships.