Biden says nation weary from COVID but rising with him in WH

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a new year’s news conference, President Joe Biden has admitted that the pandemic has exhausted and demoralized many Americans in his first year in office. Yet Biden defended his administration’s efforts on the pandemic and noted the economy is actually surging despite concerns about inflation. He said he may well have to settle for “big chunks” of his stalled economic agenda being passed into law before the 2022 midterm elections. He stressed that voters would back Democrats in those elections — and support his efforts in the White House — so long as they are well informed. He said he planned to work on that this year by traveling the country. He insisted he has “outperformed” expectations in dealing with the crises he’s faced.