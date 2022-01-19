Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a Wednesday news conference to mark his first year in office, President Joe Biden is admitting that the pandemic has exhausted and demoralized many Americans. Yet Biden also struck a defensive tone as he acknowledged that he could get “big chunks” of his stalled economic agenda passed into law before the 2022 midterm elections. He stressed that voters would back him so long as they were informed, something he plans to do this year by traveling the country.