China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties

BEIJING (AP) — China is condemning plans by Slovenia to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan, a move likely to spark diplomatic and economic retaliation against the tiny Central European country. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said China was “shocked by this and strongly opposed to it,” but gave no immediate details on how Beijing would respond. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary and has been ratcheting up diplomatic pressure on the island to force it into political concessions. Slovenia follows Lithuania’s move allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital under the name Taiwan rather than Chinese Taipei in a break with diplomatic convention.