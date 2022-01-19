EU to subtract millions from funds to Poland over coal mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union is preparing to deduct millions of euros from payments to Poland in order to cover fines imposed on Warsaw for ignoring a court injunction to close down a open pit brown coal mine near the Czech border. The court says the mine drains groundwater from villages on the Czech side and pollutes them. A European Commission spokesperson said in Brussels on Wednesday that the deadline expired Tuesday for Poland’s first payment, and that the Commission now will soon start deducting the amount that Poland owes. The court ordered Poland to pay a daily fine of 500,000 euros ($567,000) as long as it continues to operate the mine.