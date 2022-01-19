First aid flights leave for Tonga after big volcano eruption

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to leave after the Pacific nation’s main runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. A C-130 Hercules military transport plane left New Zealand carrying water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene supplies and communications equipment. Australia also sent a C-17 plane with another to follow carrying humanitarian supplies. The flights were due to arrive in Tonga on Thursday afternoon. U.N. humanitarian officials report more than 80% of Tonga’s population have been impacted by the volcano’s eruption. Homes were destroyed, drinking water was polluted by volcanic ash, and the single fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga with the world was likely severed.