Investigators say South Dakota AG was untruthful about crash

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Criminal investigators are telling South Dakota lawmakers that they didn’t believe the state’s attorney general when he told them he never saw the body of the man he fatally struck on the night of the 2020 crash. Investigators said they doubted the Republican attorney general’s insistence that he thought he hit an animal on Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg says he didn’t realize he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever until returning to the scene the next day. But the investigators determined that Ravnsborg would have walked right past Boever’s body and the flashlight he had been carrying as he looked around the crash scene that night.