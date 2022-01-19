Japan widens virus curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo and a dozen other areas in Japan will face new coronavirus restrictions effective Friday, with local leaders shortening hours for restaurants, as omicron cases hit a record high in the capital. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a plan to put the areas under a three-week restraint through Feb. 13 following endorsement by experts and the parliament. Japan has resisted the use of lockdowns to fight the pandemic and instead has focused on requiring restaurants and bars to close early and not serve alcohol, and on urging the public to wear masks and practice social distancing, as the government seeks to minimize damage to the economy.