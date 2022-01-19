Lawyer: U. of Michigan reaches $490M abuse settlement
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school. Attorney Parker Stinar says Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday. Dr. Robert Anderson died in 2008.