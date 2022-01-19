Missouri redistricting plan could upend primary election

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has overcome objections by Democrats and some Republicans to pass legislation redrawing the state’s eight congressional districts. The 86-67 vote Wednesday sends the redistricting plan to the Senate, where more debate is expected. The plan is projected to keep the state’s current political split of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House. Some conservative Republican senators are already vowing to push for a map that would give the GOP a shot of winning seven congressional seats. Democrats have opposed the plan because they wanted to further shore up Democratic-held seats in St. Louis and Kansas City.