Nursing home fire kills 6, hospitalizes 17 in eastern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say six residents of a nursing home near Valencia have died in a fire. Spain’s Civil Guard police force says that a power strip was the source of the fire. A regional official said Wednesday that another 17 residents were hospitalized. A total of 70 residents were evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada, just north of the city of Valencia. Spain’s nursing homes, like those in many other countries, were particularly hard-hit during the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic.